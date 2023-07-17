Yankees vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 17
Monday's game between the Los Angeles Angels (46-48) and New York Yankees (50-44) squaring off at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a projected final score of 5-4 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Angels, so expect a tight matchup. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET on July 17.
The Angels will look to Griffin Canning (6-4) versus the Yankees and Luis Severino (1-4).
Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: BSW
Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our pick for this contest is Angels 5, Yankees 4.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Under 9 runs
Yankees Performance Insights
- In their last 10 contests, the Yankees were underdogs just once and were the losers in that contest.
- In its previous 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have combined to exceed the over/under on six occasions.
- The Yankees have failed to cover the runline in any of their most recent 10 games (one of those games had a spread).
- The Yankees have come away with 12 wins in the 28 contests they have been listed as the underdogs in this season.
- This season, New York has been victorious eight times in 15 chances when named as an underdog of at least +115 or longer on the moneyline.
- The moneyline set for this matchup implies the Yankees have a 46.5% chance of coming away with a victory in the contest.
- New York scores the 17th-most runs in baseball (415 total, 4.4 per game).
- The Yankees have pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 8
|Cubs
|W 6-3
|Gerrit Cole vs Drew Smyly
|July 9
|Cubs
|L 7-4
|Domingo Germán vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 14
|@ Rockies
|L 7-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Austin Gomber
|July 15
|@ Rockies
|W 6-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Connor Seabold
|July 16
|@ Rockies
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Chase Anderson
|July 17
|@ Angels
|-
|Luis Severino vs Griffin Canning
|July 18
|@ Angels
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs TBA
|July 21
|Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Jordan Lyles
|July 22
|Royals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs TBA
|July 23
|Royals
|-
|TBA vs TBA
