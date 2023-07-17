Anthony Rizzo and the New York Yankees will hit the field on Monday at Angel Stadium of Anaheim against Griffin Canning, who is projected to start for the Los Angeles Angels. First pitch will be at 9:38 PM ET for the first game of a three-game series.

Yankees vs. Angels Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info:

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV Channel: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Batting & Pitching Performance

The Yankees' 131 home runs rank fifth in Major League Baseball.

Fueled by 271 extra-base hits, New York ranks 14th in MLB with a .407 slugging percentage this season.

The Yankees rank 26th in MLB with a team batting average of just .231.

New York has scored 415 runs (4.4 per game) this season, which ranks 17th in MLB.

The Yankees have an OBP of just .301 this season, which ranks 26th in MLB.

The Yankees are one of the most disciplined teams at the plate this season, ranking seventh with an average of eight strikeouts per game.

New York averages the 13th-most strikeouts per nine innings (8.8) in the majors this season.

New York has pitched to a 3.84 ERA this season, which ranks seventh in baseball.

The Yankees have a combined WHIP of just 1.242 as a pitching staff, which is the fifth-best in baseball this season.

Yankees Probable Starting Pitcher

The Yankees will send Luis Severino (1-4) to the mound for his 10th start this season.

The right-hander gave up seven earned runs and allowed 10 hits in 2 2/3 innings pitched against the Baltimore Orioles on Thursday, July 6.

He has two quality starts in nine chances this season.

In nine starts, Severino has pitched through or past the fifth inning four times. He has a season average of 4.7 frames per outing.

In nine appearances this season, he has finished one without allowing an earned run.

Yankees Schedule

Date Opponent Score Home/Away Yankees Starter Opponent Starter 7/8/2023 Cubs W 6-3 Home Gerrit Cole Drew Smyly 7/9/2023 Cubs L 7-4 Home Domingo Germán Kyle Hendricks 7/14/2023 Rockies L 7-2 Away Carlos Rodón Austin Gomber 7/15/2023 Rockies W 6-3 Away Clarke Schmidt Connor Seabold 7/16/2023 Rockies L 8-7 Away Gerrit Cole Chase Anderson 7/17/2023 Angels - Away Luis Severino Griffin Canning 7/18/2023 Angels - Away Domingo Germán Patrick Sandoval 7/19/2023 Angels - Away Carlos Rodón - 7/21/2023 Royals - Home Clarke Schmidt Jordan Lyles 7/22/2023 Royals - Home Gerrit Cole - 7/23/2023 Royals - Home - -

