Shohei Ohtani and the Los Angeles Angels (46-48) clash with Gleyber Torres and the New York Yankees (50-44) in the series opener at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday, July 17. The game will start at 9:38 PM ET.

The favored Angels have -135 moneyline odds to win against the underdog Yankees, who are listed at +115. The game's total has been set at 9 runs.

Yankees vs. Angels Time and TV Channel

Date: Monday, July 17, 2023

Monday, July 17, 2023 Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET TV: BSW

BSW Location: Anaheim, California

Anaheim, California Venue: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Probable Pitchers: Griffin Canning - LAA (6-4, 4.62 ERA) vs Luis Severino - NYY (1-4, 7.38 ERA)

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Here's a look at the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup listed on individual sportsbooks.

Yankees vs. Angels Betting Trends and Insights

The Angels have been favorites in 53 games this season and won 27 (50.9%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -135 or shorter, the Angels have a 19-18 record (winning 51.4% of their games).

The sportsbooks' moneyline implies a 57.4% chance of a victory for Los Angeles.

The Angels have a 1-2 record over the three games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 matchups (all 10 of them had set totals), Los Angeles and its opponents combined to hit the over seven times.

The Yankees have been underdogs in 28 games this season and have come away with the win 12 times (42.9%) in those contests.

The Yankees have a mark of 8-7 in contests where bookmakers favor them by +115 or worse on the moneyline.

Over the past 10 games, the Yankees have been underdogs just once and lost that contest.

New York and its opponents have combined to hit the over six times in the last 10 games with a total.

Yankees vs. Angels Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Isiah Kiner-Falefa 0.5 (-227) 1.5 (+160) 0.5 (+1000) 0.5 (+230) DJ LeMahieu 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+220) Giancarlo Stanton 0.5 (-189) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+310) 0.5 (+175) Gleyber Torres 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+120) 0.5 (+475) 0.5 (+210) Harrison Bader 0.5 (-208) 1.5 (+145) 0.5 (+550) 0.5 (+195)

Yankees Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +1800 6th 2nd Win AL East +1600 - 4th

