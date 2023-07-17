Bookmakers have listed player props for Shohei Ohtani, Gleyber Torres and others when the Los Angeles Angels host the New York Yankees at Angel Stadium of Anaheim on Monday at 9:38 PM ET.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info

When: Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Monday, July 17, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: BSW

MLB Props Today: New York Yankees

Gleyber Torres Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -263) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +105) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +500) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +210)

Torres Stats

Torres has put up 91 hits with 13 doubles, two triples, 13 home runs and 37 walks. He has driven in 37 runs with eight stolen bases.

He has a slash line of .261/.331/.421 so far this year.

Torres hopes to build on a seven-game hitting streak in this matchup. During his last 10 outings he is hitting .349 with a double, a triple, a home run, two walks and three RBI.

Torres Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB at Rockies Jul. 16 2-for-6 1 0 0 2 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 2-for-5 2 0 1 4 0 at Rockies Jul. 14 3-for-4 1 0 0 3 0 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 2-for-3 2 0 0 2 0

Anthony Rizzo Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -164) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +140) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +200)

Rizzo Stats

Anthony Rizzo has 13 doubles, 11 home runs, 34 walks and 39 RBI (82 total hits).

He's slashing .254/.344/.396 so far this year.

Rizzo Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB at Rockies Jul. 16 0-for-4 0 0 0 0 at Rockies Jul. 15 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 at Rockies Jul. 14 1-for-4 0 0 0 1 vs. Cubs Jul. 9 1-for-5 0 0 1 2 vs. Cubs Jul. 8 1-for-4 0 0 0 1

MLB Props Today: Los Angeles Angels

Shohei Ohtani Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Over/Under 1.5 (Over Odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -145) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +235) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Ohtani Stats

Ohtani has put up 107 hits with 15 doubles, six triples, 34 home runs and 50 walks. He has driven in 73 runs with 11 stolen bases.

He has a .301/.386/.665 slash line on the year.

Ohtani will look for his sixth straight game with a hit in this contest. In his last five games he is batting .381 with a triple, three home runs, three walks and five RBI.

Ohtani Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB SB vs. Astros Jul. 16 1-for-4 2 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 1-for-5 1 1 1 4 0 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-5 1 0 0 2 0 at Dodgers Jul. 8 3-for-4 1 1 3 8 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 1 0 0 1 0

Hunter Renfroe Props

Hits Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: -185) Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +135) Home Runs Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425)

Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +425) RBI Prop: Over/Under 0.5 (Over Odds: +190)

Renfroe Stats

Hunter Renfroe has 82 hits with 21 doubles, 15 home runs, 23 walks and 42 RBI.

He has a .250/.299/.451 slash line on the year.

Renfroe Recent Games

Opponent Date H/AB R HR RBI TB vs. Astros Jul. 16 0-for-3 0 0 0 0 vs. Astros Jul. 15 2-for-4 1 0 1 3 vs. Astros Jul. 14 2-for-4 1 0 0 3 at Dodgers Jul. 8 0-for-5 0 0 0 0 at Dodgers Jul. 7 1-for-3 0 0 0 1

