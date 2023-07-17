On Monday, Yu Chang (.222 batting average in his past 10 games, with a double, three home runs, a walk and seven RBI) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Paul Blackburn. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had two hits (going 2-for-4 with a double) in his last appearance against the Cubs.

Yu Chang Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

  • Game Day: Monday, July 17, 2023
  • Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
  • Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
  • Athletics Starter: Paul Blackburn
  • TV Channel: NBCS-CA
  • Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -125)
  • Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +700)
  • RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +275)
  • Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Explore More About This Game

Yu Chang At The Plate

  • Chang is batting .172 with a double, four home runs and two walks.
  • In 36.8% of his games this season (seven of 19), Chang has picked up at least one hit, and in three of those games (15.8%) he recorded more than one.
  • He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 6.3% of his trips to the plate.
  • In 26.3% of his games this year, Chang has notched at least one RBI. In four of those games (21.1%) he recorded more than one RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in one contest.
  • He has scored in eight games this year (42.1%), but has had no multi-run games.

Yu Chang Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away
10 GP 9
.138 AVG .207
.194 OBP .233
.345 SLG .448
2 XBH 3
2 HR 2
8 RBI 3
11/1 K/BB 7/1
0 SB 1

Athletics Pitching Rankings

  • The 8.2 strikeouts per nine innings compiled by the Athletics pitching staff ranks 25th in the league.
  • The Athletics have a 6.06 team ERA that ranks last across all league pitching staffs.
  • Athletics pitchers combine to give up 135 total home runs at a rate of 1.4 per game (second-most in the league).
  • Blackburn (1-1) takes the mound for the Athletics in his eighth start of the season. He's put together a 4.86 ERA in 37 2/3 innings pitched, with 41 strikeouts.
  • In his most recent appearance -- in relief on Sunday, July 9 -- the righty tossed one inning against the Boston Red Sox, allowing two earned runs while surrendering three hits.
  • The 29-year-old has an ERA of 4.86, with 10 strikeouts per nine innings, in eight games this season. Opponents are hitting .291 against him.
