The Boston Red Sox, including Alex Verdugo (.255 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 102 points below season-long percentage), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo has 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 walks while batting .285.

Among the qualified hitters in MLB action, his batting average ranks 22nd, his on-base percentage ranks 30th, and he is 60th in the league in slugging.

In 60 of 84 games this season (71.4%) Verdugo has picked up a hit, and in 30 of those games he had more than one (35.7%).

He has hit a home run in 8.3% of his games this season, and 1.8% of his chances at the plate.

Verdugo has had at least one RBI in 33.3% of his games this year (28 of 84), with two or more RBI eight times (9.5%). He has also accounted for three or more of his team's runs in two contests.

In 53.6% of his games this season (45 of 84), he has scored, and in 11 of those games (13.1%) he has scored more than once.

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 39 .330 AVG .234 .402 OBP .305 .538 SLG .348 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 24/18 K/BB 25/15 2 SB 2

Athletics Pitching Rankings