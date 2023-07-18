In the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday, Arantxa Rus (ranked No. 62) meets Jasmine Paolini (No. 52).

Against the underdog Rus (-105), Paolini is the favorite (-120) to make it to the Round of 16.

Arantxa Rus vs. Jasmine Paolini Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Arantxa Rus vs. Jasmine Paolini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Jasmine Paolini has a 54.5% chance to win.

Arantxa Rus Jasmine Paolini -105 Odds to Win Match -120 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 51.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 54.5% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 50.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.6

Arantxa Rus vs. Jasmine Paolini Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 28, 2023 (her last match), Rus was dropped by Carol Zhao 6-3, 4-6, 2-6.

In her last match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Paolini went down 4-6, 7-6, 1-6 against Petra Kvitova.

Rus has played 21 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 21.5 games per match.

On clay, Rus has played 12 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.5 games per match while winning 55.3% of games.

In her 39 matches in the past year across all court types, Paolini is averaging 21.2 games per match and winning 49.5% of those games.

In 13 matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Paolini has averaged 20.5 games per match and 8.9 games per set, winning 52.8% of the games.

In two head-to-head meetings, Rus and Paolini have split 1-1. Paolini claimed their most recent clash on June 12, 2021, winning 6-2, 7-6.

When it comes to sets, it's been very even between Rus and Paolini, each taking two sets against the other.

Including all matches between Rus and Paolini, each player has secured 20 games.

Rus and Paolini have matched up two times, averaging 20.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

