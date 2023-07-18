In the Swiss Open Gstaad Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 82-ranked Arthur Rinderknech takes on No. 136 Facundo Bagnis.

In the Round of 32, Rinderknech is favored over Bagnis, with -155 odds against the underdog's +120.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Facundo Bagnis Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Facundo Bagnis Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Arthur Rinderknech has a 60.8% chance to win.

Arthur Rinderknech Facundo Bagnis -155 Odds to Win Match +120 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 60.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 45.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 52.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.6

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Arthur Rinderknech vs. Facundo Bagnis Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 4, 2023 (his most recent match), Rinderknech lost to Alexandre Muller 6-7, 6-1, 3-6, 4-6.

Bagnis came out on top 6-3, 6-2 versus Geoffrey Blancaneaux in the qualifying round on Sunday.

Rinderknech has played 25.1 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) in his 45 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Rinderknech has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 26.8 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches).

Bagnis is averaging 24.0 games per match (22.6 in best-of-three matches) through his 28 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 50.5% of those games.

Bagnis has averaged 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) and 10.1 games per set in 17 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Rinderknech and Bagnis have not matched up against each other since 2015.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.