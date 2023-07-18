On Tuesday, Diana Shnaider (No. 110 in the world) meets Bernarda Pera (No. 39) in the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

With -225 odds, Pera is the favorite against Shnaider (+175) in this match.

Bernarda Pera vs. Diana Shnaider Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Bernarda Pera vs. Diana Shnaider Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernarda Pera has a 69.2% chance to win.

Bernarda Pera Diana Shnaider -225 Odds to Win Match +175 +600 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 69.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 36.4% 14.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 56.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 43.9

Bernarda Pera vs. Diana Shnaider Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 4, 2023 (her last match), Pera lost to Viktoriya Tomova 7-6, 3-6, 3-6.

Shnaider most recently played on June 28, 2023 in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon and was defeated 3-6, 6-7 by No. 370-ranked Anna Brogan.

In her 50 matches over the past year across all court types, Pera has played an average of 21.7 games.

Pera has played 19 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 20.4 games per match.

Shnaider has played 16 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, averaging 22.1 games per match and winning 51.3% of those games.

In five matches on clay courts in the past year, Shnaider has averaged 21.0 games per match and 9.5 games per set, winning 51.4% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Pera and Shnaider have not played against each other.

