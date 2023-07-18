On Tuesday, Connor Wong (.368 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 70 points above season-long percentage) and the Boston Red Sox face the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He racked up three RBI (going 3-for-4 with a double) in his most recent game against the Athletics.

Connor Wong Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -143) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +230) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +160)

Connor Wong At The Plate

Wong is hitting .242 with 19 doubles, six home runs and 14 walks.

Wong has had a hit in 37 of 68 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).

He has gone deep in 7.4% of his games this year, and 2.5% of his plate appearances.

In 22.1% of his games this season, Wong has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 10.3% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in one contest.

He has scored in 27 games this season (39.7%), including six multi-run games (8.8%).

Connor Wong Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 34 GP 34 .273 AVG .211 .336 OBP .259 .482 SLG .339 13 XBH 12 5 HR 1 13 RBI 10 36/8 K/BB 45/6 2 SB 0

Athletics Pitching Rankings