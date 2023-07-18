On Tuesday, Martina Trevisan (No. 75 in the world) takes on Daria Kasatkina (No. 11) in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

In this Round of 32 match, Kasatkina is the favorite (-350) versus Trevisan (+260) .

Daria Kasatkina vs. Martina Trevisan Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Daria Kasatkina vs. Martina Trevisan Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Daria Kasatkina has a 77.8% chance to win.

Daria Kasatkina Martina Trevisan -350 Odds to Win Match +260 +333 Odds to Win Tournament +2200 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 27.8% 23.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 4.3% 60.1 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 39.9

Daria Kasatkina vs. Martina Trevisan Trends and Insights

In her last tournament, the Wimbledon, Kasatkina was eliminated by No. 20-ranked Victoria Azarenka, 2-6, 4-6, in the Round of 32.

In her most recent match on July 3, 2023, Trevisan came up short 3-6, 1-6 against Sara Sorribes Tormo in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon.

In her 56 matches over the past year across all court types, Kasatkina has played an average of 20.3 games.

On clay, Kasatkina has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 21.9 games per match while winning 55.3% of games.

In her 31 matches in the past year across all court types, Trevisan is averaging 19.1 games per match while winning 46.2% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Trevisan has played nine matches and averaged 18.6 games per match and 11.9 games per set.

This is the first time that Kasatkina and Trevisan have played in the last five years.

