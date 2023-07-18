In a match slated for Tuesday, Tereza Martincova (No. 106 in rankings) will take on Daria Saville (No. 222) in the Round of 32 of the Hungarian Grand Prix.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Saville (+145), Martincova is favored to win with -190 odds.

Daria Saville vs. Tereza Martincova Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Daria Saville vs. Tereza Martincova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tereza Martincova has a 65.5% chance to win.

Daria Saville Tereza Martincova +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 46.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 53.2

Daria Saville vs. Tereza Martincova Trends and Insights

In her most recent tournament, the Wimbledon, Saville was beaten by No. 89-ranked Katie Boulter, 6-7, 2-6, in the Round of 128.

Martincova most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 6-3, 6-7, 4-6 by No. 80-ranked Nadia Podoroska.

Saville has played 14 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), and 18.3 games per match.

In her 50 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Martincova is averaging 22.9 games per match while winning 48.8% of those games.

In six matches on clay courts in the past year, Martincova has averaged 22.8 games per match and 10.5 games per set, winning 44.5% of the games.

Saville and Martincova have not competed against each other since 2015.

