DJ LeMahieu Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
The New York Yankees, including DJ LeMahieu (.361 on-base percentage in past 10 games, 64 points above season-long percentage), battle starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.
In his previous game, he reached base in his only plate appearance against the Angels.
DJ LeMahieu Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +135)
DJ LeMahieu At The Plate
- LeMahieu has 15 doubles, two triples, seven home runs and 25 walks while hitting .234.
- LeMahieu is batting .444 during his last outings and is on a seven-game hitting streak.
- LeMahieu has gotten a hit in 53 of 80 games this season (66.3%), with at least two hits on 13 occasions (16.3%).
- He has hit a long ball in 8.8% of his games in 2023 (seven of 80), and 2.2% of his trips to the dish.
- In 26.3% of his games this season, LeMahieu has notched at least one RBI. In six of those games (7.5%) he recorded more than one RBI.
- In 26 of 80 games this season, he has scored, and four of those games included multiple runs.
DJ LeMahieu Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|40
|GP
|39
|.253
|AVG
|.214
|.314
|OBP
|.280
|.425
|SLG
|.317
|14
|XBH
|10
|5
|HR
|2
|18
|RBI
|9
|36/11
|K/BB
|36/14
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels have the 25th-ranked team ERA across all MLB pitching staffs (4.57).
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval (4-7) takes the mound for the Angels in his 17th start of the season. He's put together a 4.52 ERA in 85 2/3 innings pitched, with 70 strikeouts.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the San Diego Padres, the lefty threw five innings, allowing one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has amassed an ERA of 4.52, with 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings, in 16 games this season. Opposing hitters have a .266 batting average against him.
