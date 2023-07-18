In the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open on Tuesday, Filip Misolic (ranked No. 139) meets Dusan Lajovic (No. 61).

With -150 odds, Lajovic is the favorite against Misolic (+115) in this matchup.

Dusan Lajovic vs. Filip Misolic Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Dusan Lajovic vs. Filip Misolic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 60.0% chance to win.

Dusan Lajovic Filip Misolic -150 Odds to Win Match +115 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 60.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 46.5% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 52.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.1

Dusan Lajovic vs. Filip Misolic Trends and Insights

Lajovic last played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, and the matchup ended in a 7-5, 6-7, 2-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 164-ranked Jan Choinski .

Misolic advanced past Damir Dzumhur 0-0 (retired) in the qualifying round.

Lajovic has played 22.9 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

In his 31 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Lajovic has played an average of 22.5 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Misolic has played 24 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.3% of the games. He averages 21.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Misolic has averaged 21.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in 11 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

On July 29, 2022, Lajovic and Misolic played in the Generali Open quarterfinals. Misolic secured the win 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.

Misolic has claimed two sets versus Lajovic (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Lajovic's one.

In 30 total games played against the other, Lajovic and Misolic have each captured 15.

Misolic and Lajovic have played one time, and they have averaged 30 games and three sets per match.

