Dusan Lajovic vs. Filip Misolic: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Nordea Open
In the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open on Tuesday, Filip Misolic (ranked No. 139) meets Dusan Lajovic (No. 61).
With -150 odds, Lajovic is the favorite against Misolic (+115) in this matchup.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Dusan Lajovic vs. Filip Misolic Match Information
- Tournament: The Nordea Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 18
- Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium
- Location: Båstad, Sweden
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Dusan Lajovic vs. Filip Misolic Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Dusan Lajovic has a 60.0% chance to win.
|Dusan Lajovic
|Filip Misolic
|-150
|Odds to Win Match
|+115
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|60.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|46.5%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|52.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|47.1
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Dusan Lajovic vs. Filip Misolic Trends and Insights
- Lajovic last played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, and the matchup ended in a 7-5, 6-7, 2-6, 2-6 defeat by No. 164-ranked Jan Choinski .
- Misolic advanced past Damir Dzumhur 0-0 (retired) in the qualifying round.
- Lajovic has played 22.9 games per match (22.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 44 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- In his 31 matches on clay over the past 12 months, Lajovic has played an average of 22.5 games (22.9 in best-of-three matches).
- In the past year, Misolic has played 24 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 48.3% of the games. He averages 21.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.
- Misolic has averaged 21.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set in 11 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.
- On July 29, 2022, Lajovic and Misolic played in the Generali Open quarterfinals. Misolic secured the win 2-6, 7-6, 6-3.
- Misolic has claimed two sets versus Lajovic (good for a 66.7% win percentage), compared to Lajovic's one.
- In 30 total games played against the other, Lajovic and Misolic have each captured 15.
- Misolic and Lajovic have played one time, and they have averaged 30 games and three sets per match.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.