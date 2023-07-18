Elisabetta Cocciaretto (No. 42 ranking) will meet Sara Sorribes Tormo (No. 85) in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday, July 18.

Sorribes Tormo is getting -125 odds to earn a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Cocciaretto (+100).

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Sara Sorribes Tormo has a 55.6% chance to win.

Elisabetta Cocciaretto Sara Sorribes Tormo +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +1200 Odds to Win Tournament +1100 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 7.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 8.3% 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

Elisabetta Cocciaretto vs. Sara Sorribes Tormo Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Cocciaretto was beaten by No. 4-ranked Jessica Pegula, 4-6, 0-6, in the Round of 32.

In the Wimbledon (her most recent tournament), Sorribes Tormo was beaten in the Round of 64 by No. 1-ranked Iga Swiatek, 2-6, 0-6.

Cocciaretto has played 20.5 games per match in her 40 matches over the past year (across all court types).

Cocciaretto has played 12 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 19.8 games per match.

Sorribes Tormo is averaging 20.4 games per match through her 20 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, winning 50.5% of those games.

Sorribes Tormo has averaged 18.8 games per match and 9.8 games per set through 12 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

This is the first time that Cocciaretto and Sorribes Tormo have played in the last five years.

