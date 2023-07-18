In the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday, Emma Navarro (ranked No. 57) faces Eva Vedder (No. 312).

Navarro is getting -1600 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 over Vedder (+775).

Emma Navarro vs. Eva Vedder Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Emma Navarro vs. Eva Vedder Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 94.1% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Eva Vedder -1600 Odds to Win Match +775 +1600 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.4% 5.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 72.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 27.5

Emma Navarro vs. Eva Vedder Trends and Insights

Navarro was defeated 4-6, 3-6 against Ekaterina Alexandrova in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her most recent match).

Vedder defeated Dalila Spiteri 6-2, 7-6 in the qualifying round on Sunday.

In her 18 matches over the past year across all court types, Navarro has played an average of 20.3 games.

In her six matches on clay over the past 12 months, Navarro has played an average of 20.8 games.

In the past year, Vedder has played two total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 37.0% of the games. She averages 23.0 games per match and 9.2 games per set.

Navarro and Vedder have not competed against each other since 2015.

