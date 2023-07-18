Ethan Quinn vs. Mukund Sasikumar: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hall of Fame Open
On Tuesday, Mukund Sasikumar (No. 356 in the world) faces Ethan Quinn (No. 434) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.
In this Round of 32 matchup against Sasikumar (-110), Quinn is favored to win with -120 odds.
Ethan Quinn vs. Mukund Sasikumar Match Information
- Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 18
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Ethan Quinn vs. Mukund Sasikumar Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Ethan Quinn has a 54.5% chance to win.
|Ethan Quinn
|Mukund Sasikumar
|-120
|Odds to Win Match
|-110
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+5000
|54.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|52.4%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.0%
|49.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|50.4
Ethan Quinn vs. Mukund Sasikumar Trends and Insights
- In his last match on August 23, 2022, Quinn won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 versus Ernesto Escobedo in the qualifying round of the US Open.
- Sasikumar is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 292-ranked Altug Celikbilek in the qualifying round on Monday.
- Quinn has played two matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 29.5 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches).
- In his four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sasikumar is averaging 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.8% of those games.
- Sasikumar is averaging 21.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.1 games per set through three matches on grass in the past year.
- In the only match between Quinn and Sasikumar dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Bloomfield Hills, USA Men Singles 2023 Round of 32, Sasikumar won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6.
- Sasikumar has claimed two sets against Quinn (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Quinn's one.
- Sasikumar has taken 18 games (51.4% win rate) versus Quinn, who has claimed 17 games.
- Quinn and Sasikumar have faced off one time, averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.
