On Tuesday, Mukund Sasikumar (No. 356 in the world) faces Ethan Quinn (No. 434) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.

In this Round of 32 matchup against Sasikumar (-110), Quinn is favored to win with -120 odds.

Ethan Quinn vs. Mukund Sasikumar Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Ethan Quinn vs. Mukund Sasikumar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Ethan Quinn has a 54.5% chance to win.

Ethan Quinn Mukund Sasikumar -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 49.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.4

Ethan Quinn vs. Mukund Sasikumar Trends and Insights

In his last match on August 23, 2022, Quinn won 5-7, 6-4, 6-4 versus Ernesto Escobedo in the qualifying round of the US Open.

Sasikumar is coming off a 7-5, 6-3 victory over No. 292-ranked Altug Celikbilek in the qualifying round on Monday.

Quinn has played two matches over the past year across all court surfaces, and 29.5 games per match (29.5 in best-of-three matches).

In his four matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Sasikumar is averaging 21.5 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches) and winning 48.8% of those games.

Sasikumar is averaging 21.3 games per match (21.3 in best-of-three matches) and 9.1 games per set through three matches on grass in the past year.

In the only match between Quinn and Sasikumar dating back to 2015, in the ATP Challenger Bloomfield Hills, USA Men Singles 2023 Round of 32, Sasikumar won 7-5, 4-6, 7-6.

Sasikumar has claimed two sets against Quinn (good for a 66.7% win rate), compared to Quinn's one.

Sasikumar has taken 18 games (51.4% win rate) versus Quinn, who has claimed 17 games.

Quinn and Sasikumar have faced off one time, averaging 35.0 games and 3.0 sets per match.

