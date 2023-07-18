Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:35 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.611 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
In his last game he had a hitless showing (0-for-5) against the Angels.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -222)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +280)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +145)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: -105)
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .201 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Stanton has picked up a hit in 57.8% of his 45 games this season, with more than one hit in 15.6% of those games.
- Looking at the 45 games he has played this season, he's went deep in 10 of them (22.2%), and in 6% of his trips to the plate.
- In 17 games this season (37.8%), Stanton has picked up an RBI, and in eight of those games (17.8%) he had more than one. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- In 16 of 45 games this season, he has scored, and three of those games included multiple runs.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|21
|.181
|AVG
|.222
|.261
|OBP
|.300
|.386
|SLG
|.506
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|17
|24/8
|K/BB
|20/8
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The Angels pitching staff is ninth in the league with a collective 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Angels' 4.57 team ERA ranks 25th among all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to rank 21st in baseball in home runs surrendered (113 total, 1.2 per game).
- Sandoval makes the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- In his last appearance on Thursday, July 6 against the San Diego Padres, the left-hander threw five innings, giving up one earned run while surrendering two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while giving up a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
