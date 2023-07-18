The New York Yankees and Harrison Bader (.359 slugging percentage over his past 10 games, including one homer), take on starter Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels at Angel Stadium of Anaheim, Tuesday at 9:38 PM ET.

In his last appearance, he went 1-for-5 against the Angels.

Harrison Bader Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -227) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +475) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +170) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +120)

Explore More About This Game

Harrison Bader At The Plate

Bader is hitting .249 with six doubles, two triples, seven home runs and five walks.

Bader has picked up a hit in 30 of 46 games this season, with multiple hits nine times.

Looking at the 46 games he has played this season, he's went deep in seven of them (15.2%), and in 3.9% of his trips to the dish.

Bader has an RBI in 17 of 46 games this season, with multiple RBI in 11 of them. He has also driven home three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored at least once 19 times this season (41.3%), including three games with multiple runs (6.5%).

Harrison Bader Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 27 GP 19 .229 AVG .274 .272 OBP .276 .417 SLG .452 9 XBH 6 4 HR 3 17 RBI 14 17/4 K/BB 10/1 5 SB 3

Angels Pitching Rankings