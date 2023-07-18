On Tuesday, Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 53 in the world) meets Hugo Dellien (No. 167) in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open.

Zapata Miralles carries -190 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Dellien (+145).

Hugo Dellien vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Hugo Dellien vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernabe Zapata Miralles has a 65.5% chance to win.

Hugo Dellien Bernabe Zapata Miralles +145 Odds to Win Match -190 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 40.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 65.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 45.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.2

Hugo Dellien vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Monday, Dellien eliminated No. 134-ranked Timofey Skatov, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.

Zapata Miralles most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 7-6, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5 by No. 32-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry.

Dellien has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

In his 16 matches on clay over the past year, Dellien has played an average of 23.4 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).

Zapata Miralles is averaging 23.0 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.3% of those games.

In 29 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Zapata Miralles has averaged 23.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.3% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Dellien and Zapata Miralles have not matched up on the court.

