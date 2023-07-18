Hugo Dellien vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Nordea Open
On Tuesday, Bernabe Zapata Miralles (No. 53 in the world) meets Hugo Dellien (No. 167) in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open.
Zapata Miralles carries -190 odds to win a spot in the Round of 16 versus Dellien (+145).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Hugo Dellien vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Match Information
- Tournament: The Nordea Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 18
- Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium
- Location: Båstad, Sweden
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Hugo Dellien vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Bernabe Zapata Miralles has a 65.5% chance to win.
|Hugo Dellien
|Bernabe Zapata Miralles
|+145
|Odds to Win Match
|-190
|+6600
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+3300
|40.8%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|65.5%
|1.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.9%
|45.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Hugo Dellien vs. Bernabe Zapata Miralles Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Monday, Dellien eliminated No. 134-ranked Timofey Skatov, 7-5, 3-6, 6-3.
- Zapata Miralles most recently played on July 3, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 7-6, 7-5, 3-6, 4-6, 7-5 by No. 32-ranked Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
- Dellien has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 24.2 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches).
- In his 16 matches on clay over the past year, Dellien has played an average of 23.4 games (23.1 in best-of-three matches).
- Zapata Miralles is averaging 23.0 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) in his 47 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 47.3% of those games.
- In 29 matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Zapata Miralles has averaged 23.2 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 9.6 games per set, winning 51.3% of the games.
- Dating back to 2015, Dellien and Zapata Miralles have not matched up on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.