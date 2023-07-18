Isiah Kiner-Falefa and his .395 on-base percentage over his past 10 games (86 points higher than his season-long percentage), will be in action for the New York Yankees against the Los Angeles Angels and Patrick Sandoval on July 18 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his previous game he had a one-hit showing (1-for-2) against the Angels.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Angel Stadium of Anaheim Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +1050) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +220) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Looking to place a prop bet on Isiah Kiner-Falefa? Check out what's available at BetMGM and use bonus code "GNPLAY" when you sign up with this link!

Read More About This Game

Isiah Kiner-Falefa At The Plate

Kiner-Falefa has seven doubles, a triple, five home runs and 16 walks while hitting .254.

Kiner-Falefa has had a hit in 37 of 68 games this season (54.4%), including multiple hits 11 times (16.2%).

He has homered in 7.4% of his games in 2023, and 2.3% of his trips to the plate.

Kiner-Falefa has driven home a run in 14 games this year (20.6%), including more than one RBI in 10.3% of his games and producing three or more of his team's runs on two occasions..

He has scored in 22 games this year (32.4%), including four multi-run games (5.9%).

Ready to play FanDuel Daily Fantasy? Get in the game using our link.

Isiah Kiner-Falefa Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 36 GP 31 .235 AVG .272 .269 OBP .345 .357 SLG .388 7 XBH 6 2 HR 3 10 RBI 14 13/4 K/BB 23/12 5 SB 4

Angels Pitching Rankings