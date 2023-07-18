In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 38-ranked Mayar Sherif versus No. 135 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Sherif carries -375 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Bouzas Maneiro (+275).

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mayar Sherif has a 78.9% chance to win.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Mayar Sherif +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +900 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0% 41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

Bouzas Maneiro is coming off a loss to No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Sherif went down 5-7, 6-3, 6-7 against Rebeka Masarova.

Bouzas Maneiro has played 23.2 games per match in her nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Bouzas Maneiro has played two matches over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match while winning 44.2% of games.

Sherif is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.8% of those games.

Sherif has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.

This is the first time that Bouzas Maneiro and Sherif have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

