Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 38-ranked Mayar Sherif versus No. 135 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.
Sherif carries -375 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Bouzas Maneiro (+275).
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information
- Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 18
- Venue: Country Time Club
- Location: Palermo, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Mayar Sherif has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Jessica Bouzas Maneiro
|Mayar Sherif
|+275
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+8000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+900
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|1.2%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|10.0%
|41.6
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|58.4
Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights
- Bouzas Maneiro is coming off a loss to No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.
- In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Sherif went down 5-7, 6-3, 6-7 against Rebeka Masarova.
- Bouzas Maneiro has played 23.2 games per match in her nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- On clay, Bouzas Maneiro has played two matches over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match while winning 44.2% of games.
- Sherif is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.8% of those games.
- Sherif has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.
- This is the first time that Bouzas Maneiro and Sherif have gone head-to-head in the last five years.
