In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 38-ranked Mayar Sherif versus No. 135 Jessica Bouzas Maneiro.

Sherif carries -375 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Bouzas Maneiro (+275).

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif Match Information

  • Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, July 18
  • Venue: Country Time Club
  • Location: Palermo, Italy
  • Court Surface: Clay

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Mayar Sherif has a 78.9% chance to win.

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro Mayar Sherif
+275 Odds to Win Match -375
+8000 Odds to Win Tournament +900
26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9%
1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 10.0%
41.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 58.4

Jessica Bouzas Maneiro vs. Mayar Sherif Trends and Insights

  • Bouzas Maneiro is coming off a loss to No. 26-ranked Anhelina Kalinina, 4-6, 3-6, in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.
  • In her most recent match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Sherif went down 5-7, 6-3, 6-7 against Rebeka Masarova.
  • Bouzas Maneiro has played 23.2 games per match in her nine matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
  • On clay, Bouzas Maneiro has played two matches over the past year, totaling 26.0 games per match while winning 44.2% of games.
  • Sherif is averaging 21.5 games per match in her 31 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, winning 46.8% of those games.
  • Sherif has averaged 20.6 games per match and 9.6 games per set in 14 matches on clay surfaces in the past year.
  • This is the first time that Bouzas Maneiro and Sherif have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

