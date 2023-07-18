In the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open on Tuesday, John Isner (ranked No. 126) meets Alex Bolt (No. 345).

Isner is the favorite (-160) in this match, compared to the underdog Bolt, who is +125.

John Isner vs. Alex Bolt Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

John Isner vs. Alex Bolt Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, John Isner has a 61.5% chance to win.

John Isner Alex Bolt -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +1000 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 9.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 49.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.7

John Isner vs. Alex Bolt Trends and Insights

In the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon on July 3, 2023 (his last match), Isner lost to Jaume Munar 6-4, 3-6, 4-6, 4-6.

Bolt reached the Round of 32 by beating No. 286-ranked Skander Mansouri 6-4, 6-1 on Monday.

In his 23 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Isner has played an average of 29.8 games (28.8 in best-of-three matches).

On grass, Isner has played one match over the past year, totaling 39.0 games per match while winning 43.6% of games.

In his six matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Bolt is averaging 23.7 games per match (23.7 in best-of-three matches) while winning 54.9% of those games.

On grass surfaces, Bolt has played three matches and averaged 20.3 games per match (20.3 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

On July 22, 2021, Isner and Bolt played in the Mifel Open quarterfinals. Isner took home the victory 6-3, 6-4.

Isner and Bolt have competed in two sets, and Isner has had the upper hand, claiming victory in all of them.

Isner has the edge in 19 total games versus Bolt, claiming 12 of them.

In one match between Isner and Bolt, they have played 19.0 games and 2.0 sets per match on average.

