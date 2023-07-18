In a match scheduled for Tuesday, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (No. 35 in rankings) will face Jozef Kovalik (No. 159) in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open.

In this Round of 32 match versus Kovalik (+450), Davidovich Fokina is the favorite with -700 odds.

Jozef Kovalik vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Jozef Kovalik vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Alejandro Davidovich Fokina has an 87.5% chance to win.

Jozef Kovalik Alejandro Davidovich Fokina +450 Odds to Win Match -700 +6600 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 18.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 87.5% 1.5% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 36.5 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 63.5

Jozef Kovalik vs. Alejandro Davidovich Fokina Trends and Insights

Kovalik defeated Genaro Alberto Olivieri 7-6, 6-4 in the qualifying round on Monday.

Davidovich Fokina last played on July 8, 2023 in the Round of 32 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 3-6, 6-4, 6-3, 4-6, 6-7 by No. 6-ranked Holger Vitus Nodskov Rune.

Through 18 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces), Kovalik has played 23.3 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) and won 45.5% of them.

Kovalik has played 13 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 24.8 games per match (24.8 in best-of-three matches).

In the past year, Davidovich Fokina has played 51 total matches (across all court surfaces), winning 51.3% of the games. He averages 26.2 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches) and 10.0 games per set.

Davidovich Fokina has averaged 24.4 games per match (22.4 in best-of-three matches) and 10.4 games per set in 17 matches on clay courts in the past year.

Kovalik and Davidovich Fokina have matched up once dating back to 2015, in the Hamburg European Open Round of 16. Davidovich Fokina claimed victory in that match 6-2, 6-2.

Davidovich Fokina and Kovalik have squared off in two total sets, with Davidovich Fokina taking two of them and Kovalik zero.

Davidovich Fokina and Kovalik have squared off in 16 total games, and Davidovich Fokina has won more often, securing 12 of them.

Kovalik and Davidovich Fokina have squared off one time, averaging 16.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

