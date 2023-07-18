On Tuesday, Justin Turner (.595 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including one home run) and the Boston Red Sox play the Oakland Athletics, whose starting pitcher will be Luis Medina. First pitch is at 9:40 PM ET.

He had a one-hit performance in his previous game (1-for-4) against the Athletics.

Justin Turner Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Watch this game on Fubo! Athletics Starter: Luis Medina

Luis Medina TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +575) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +155) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +110)

Justin Turner At The Plate

Turner leads Boston in slugging percentage (.474) thanks to 36 extra-base hits.

Among qualifying batters in baseball, his batting average ranks 15th, his on-base percentage ranks 27th, and he is 40th in the league in slugging.

Turner will look to extend his 13-game hitting streak. He's batting .333 with one homer in his last outings.

Turner has reached base via a hit in 65 games this season (of 91 played), and had multiple hits in 32 of those games.

Looking at the 91 games he has played this year, he's hit a long ball in 13 of them (14.3%), and in 3.6% of his trips to the plate.

In 42.9% of his games this season, Turner has driven in at least one run. In 13 of those games (14.3%) he recorded two or more RBI, while he was responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored in 46 of 91 games this season, and more than once 10 times.

Justin Turner Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 47 GP 44 .314 AVG .263 .371 OBP .349 .468 SLG .481 17 XBH 19 6 HR 8 31 RBI 27 31/14 K/BB 33/21 1 SB 3

Athletics Pitching Rankings