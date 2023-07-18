Kyle Higashioka -- hitting .308 in his past 10 games -- will be in action for the New York Yankees versus the Los Angeles Angels, with Patrick Sandoval on the mound, on July 18 at 9:38 PM ET.

In his most recent game he had a hitless showing (0-for-1) against the Rockies.

Kyle Higashioka Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 9:38 PM ET

9:38 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval

Patrick Sandoval TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -149) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +450) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +190) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +150)

Kyle Higashioka At The Plate

Higashioka has eight doubles, five home runs and eight walks while batting .229.

Higashioka has had a hit in 25 of 48 games this year (52.1%), including multiple hits six times (12.5%).

He has hit a long ball in 10.4% of his games in 2023, and 3.2% of his trips to the plate.

In 39.6% of his games this year, Higashioka has driven in at least one run. In four of those games (8.3%) he recorded two or more RBI.

In 13 of 48 games this season, he has scored, including multiple runs once.

Kyle Higashioka Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 24 .261 AVG .200 .297 OBP .238 .551 SLG .240 10 XBH 3 5 HR 0 13 RBI 10 22/4 K/BB 20/4 0 SB 0

