No. 252-ranked Li Tu will face No. 83 Aleksandar Vukic in the Hall of Fame Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, July 18.

Vukic carries -375 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 against Tu (+270).

Li Tu vs. Aleksandar Vukic Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Li Tu vs. Aleksandar Vukic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Aleksandar Vukic has a 78.9% chance to win.

Li Tu Aleksandar Vukic +270 Odds to Win Match -375 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +2800 27.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 3.4% 43.6 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 56.4

Li Tu vs. Aleksandar Vukic Trends and Insights

Tu defeated Illya Marchenko 6-3, 6-2 in the qualifying round on Monday.

Vukic last played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was defeated 3-6, 1-6, 4-6 by No. 79-ranked Quentin Halys.

In his eight matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Tu has played an average of 21.5 games (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Tu has played five matches on grass over the past year, and 21.8 games per match (21.8 in best-of-three matches).

In his 33 matches in the past 12 months across all court types, Vukic is averaging 24.6 games per match (23.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 51.8% of those games.

On grass courts, Vukic has played seven matches and averaged 26.3 games per match (23.0 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Tu and Vukic have not matched up on the court.

