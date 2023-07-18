Erika Andreeva (No. 159) will face Lucia Bronzetti (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday, July 18.

Bronzetti is getting -185 odds to win against Andreeva (+140).

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Erika Andreeva Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Erika Andreeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 64.9% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Erika Andreeva -185 Odds to Win Match +140 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Erika Andreeva Trends and Insights

Bronzetti was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Jaqueline Adina Cristian in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her last match).

In her last match on June 28, 2023, Andreeva lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Dayana Yastremska in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.

In her 29 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Bronzetti has played an average of 21.5 games.

Bronzetti has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.2 games per match.

Andreeva has averaged 23.4 games per match in her 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.4% of the games.

In eight matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Andreeva has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 48.8% of the games.

This is the first time that Bronzetti and Andreeva have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

