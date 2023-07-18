Erika Andreeva (No. 159) will face Lucia Bronzetti (No. 53) in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Tuesday, July 18.

Bronzetti is getting -185 odds to win against Andreeva (+140).

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Erika Andreeva Match Information

  • Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
  • Round: Round of 32
  • Date: Tuesday, July 18
  • Venue: Country Time Club
  • Location: Palermo, Italy
  • Court Surface: Clay

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Erika Andreeva Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Lucia Bronzetti has a 64.9% chance to win.

Lucia Bronzetti Erika Andreeva
-185 Odds to Win Match +140
+1400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300
64.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 41.7%
6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9%
53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Lucia Bronzetti vs. Erika Andreeva Trends and Insights

  • Bronzetti was defeated 3-6, 4-6 against Jaqueline Adina Cristian in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (her last match).
  • In her last match on June 28, 2023, Andreeva lost 3-6, 4-6 versus Dayana Yastremska in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.
  • In her 29 matches over the past year across all court surfaces, Bronzetti has played an average of 21.5 games.
  • Bronzetti has played 14 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 21.2 games per match.
  • Andreeva has averaged 23.4 games per match in her 30 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.4% of the games.
  • In eight matches on clay surfaces in the past year, Andreeva has averaged 21.5 games per match and 9.1 games per set, winning 48.8% of the games.
  • This is the first time that Bronzetti and Andreeva have gone head-to-head in the last five years.

