In the Nordea Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 95-ranked Marco Cecchinato meets No. 89 Pavel Kotov.

Cecchinato has -120 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 over Kotov (-105).

Marco Cecchinato vs. Pavel Kotov Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Marco Cecchinato vs. Pavel Kotov Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Marco Cecchinato has a 54.5% chance to win.

Marco Cecchinato Pavel Kotov -120 Odds to Win Match -105 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 51.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 50.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 49.2

Marco Cecchinato vs. Pavel Kotov Trends and Insights

Cecchinato came up short 6-4, 2-6, 4-6, 1-6 versus Nicolas Jarry in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon (his most recent match).

Kotov beat Enzo Couacaud 6-4, 5-7, 6-3 in the qualifying round on Monday.

Cecchinato has played 21.1 games per match (20.5 in best-of-three matches) in his 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

On clay, Cecchinato has played 24 matches over the past 12 months, totaling 21.2 games per match (21.1 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.9% of games.

Kotov has averaged 23.8 games per match (23.5 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 50.0% of the games.

On clay surfaces, Kotov has played 14 matches and averaged 27.1 games per match (27.1 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set.

Cecchinato and Kotov each have one win in their head-to-head matchups. The pair last met on August 13, 2022, with Kotov securing the win 3-6, 7-5, 6-1.

Cecchinato and Kotov have matched up in five total sets, with Cecchinato taking three of them and Kotov two.

Including all matches between Cecchinato and Kotov, each has captured 25 games.

In their two matches against each other, Cecchinato and Kotov are averaging 25.0 games and 2.5 sets.

