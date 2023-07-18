On Tuesday, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano (No. 74 in the world) takes on Fiona Ferro (No. 256) in the Round of 32 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open.

With -350 odds, Osorio Serrano is favored over Ferro (+240) in this matchup.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Fiona Ferro Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Fiona Ferro Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Maria Camila Osorio Serrano has a 77.8% chance to win.

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano Fiona Ferro -350 Odds to Win Match +240 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +3300 77.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 29.4% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.9% 59.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 40.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Maria Camila Osorio Serrano vs. Fiona Ferro Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Osorio Serrano was eliminated by No. 43-ranked Elisabetta Cocciaretto, 3-6, 4-6, in the Round of 128.

Ferro most recently played on May 30, 2023 in the Round of 128 of the French Open and was defeated 2-6, 0-6 by No. 87-ranked Rebecca Peterson.

In her 38 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Osorio Serrano has played an average of 22.5 games.

Osorio Serrano has played 14 matches on clay over the past year, and 21.4 games per match.

In the past 12 months, Ferro has played five total matches (across all court types), winning 47.0% of the games. She averages 20.0 games per match and 8.3 games per set.

In four matches on clay courts in the past 12 months, Ferro has averaged 20.8 games per match and 8.3 games per set, winning 50.6% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Osorio Serrano and Ferro have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.