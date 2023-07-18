In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, No. 443-ranked Mia Ristic takes on No. 149 Dayana Yastremska.

Yastremska carries -1600 odds to claim a spot in the Round of 16 versus Ristic (+750).

Mia Ristic vs. Dayana Yastremska Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Mia Ristic vs. Dayana Yastremska Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dayana Yastremska has a 94.1% chance to win.

Mia Ristic Dayana Yastremska +750 Odds to Win Match -1600 +8000 Odds to Win Tournament +1600 11.8% Implied Prob. to Win Match 94.1% 1.2% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.9% 37.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 62.6

Mia Ristic vs. Dayana Yastremska Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Saturday, Ristic advanced past No. 256-ranked Cagla Buyukakcay, 6-7, 7-6, 7-5.

In her last match on June 29, 2023, Yastremska was defeated 2-6, 6-3, 4-6 against Celine Naef in the qualifying round of the Wimbledon.

Through one match over the past year (across all court types), Ristic has played 38.0 games per match and won 52.6% of them.

Ristic has played one match on clay over the past year, and 38.0 games per match.

Yastremska has averaged 21.0 games per match in her 41 matches played in the past 12 months across all court types, while winning 49.9% of the games.

Yastremska has averaged 21.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set through 12 matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Ristic and Yastremska have matched up in the last five years.

