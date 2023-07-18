In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 236-ranked Tatiana Prozorova against No. 177 Nigina Abduraimova.

With -125 odds, Prozorova is favored over Abduraimova (+100) in this match.

Nigina Abduraimova vs. Tatiana Prozorova Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Nigina Abduraimova vs. Tatiana Prozorova Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatiana Prozorova has a 55.6% chance to win.

Nigina Abduraimova Tatiana Prozorova +100 Odds to Win Match -125 +10000 Odds to Win Tournament +8000 50.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 55.6% 1.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.2% 44.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.1

Nigina Abduraimova vs. Tatiana Prozorova Trends and Insights

Abduraimova is coming off a defeat to No. 153-ranked Moyuka Uchijima, 6-7, 6-4, 4-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.

In the qualifying round on Sunday, Prozorova took home the victory against No. 349-ranked Sofya Lansere, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.

Abduraimova has played 12 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.9 games per match.

Abduraimova has played two matches on clay over the past year, and 24.5 games per match.

Prozorova is averaging 23.4 games per match in her five matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 56.4% of those games.

In five matches on clay courts in the past year, Prozorova has averaged 23.4 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 56.4% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Abduraimova and Prozorova have not matched up on the court.

