Nigina Abduraimova vs. Tatiana Prozorova: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 236-ranked Tatiana Prozorova against No. 177 Nigina Abduraimova.
With -125 odds, Prozorova is favored over Abduraimova (+100) in this match.
Nigina Abduraimova vs. Tatiana Prozorova Match Information
- Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 18
- Venue: Country Time Club
- Location: Palermo, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Nigina Abduraimova vs. Tatiana Prozorova Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tatiana Prozorova has a 55.6% chance to win.
|Nigina Abduraimova
|Tatiana Prozorova
|+100
|Odds to Win Match
|-125
|+10000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+8000
|50.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|55.6%
|1.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|1.2%
|44.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.1
Nigina Abduraimova vs. Tatiana Prozorova Trends and Insights
- Abduraimova is coming off a defeat to No. 153-ranked Moyuka Uchijima, 6-7, 6-4, 4-6, in the qualifying round at the Wimbledon.
- In the qualifying round on Sunday, Prozorova took home the victory against No. 349-ranked Sofya Lansere, winning 6-1, 3-6, 6-2.
- Abduraimova has played 12 matches over the past year across all court types, and 22.9 games per match.
- Abduraimova has played two matches on clay over the past year, and 24.5 games per match.
- Prozorova is averaging 23.4 games per match in her five matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, winning 56.4% of those games.
- In five matches on clay courts in the past year, Prozorova has averaged 23.4 games per match and 9.0 games per set, winning 56.4% of the games.
- Dating back to 2015, Abduraimova and Prozorova have not matched up on the court.
