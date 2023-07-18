In the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 107-ranked Lucrezia Stefanini against No. 104 Olga Danilovic.

Danilovic is getting -375 odds to earn a win against Stefanini (+275).

Olga Danilovic vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Olga Danilovic vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Olga Danilovic has a 78.9% chance to win.

Olga Danilovic Lucrezia Stefanini -375 Odds to Win Match +275 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +5000 78.9% Implied Prob. to Win Match 26.7% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.0% 62.4 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.6

Olga Danilovic vs. Lucrezia Stefanini Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round of the Wimbledon on June 27, 2023 (her most recent match), Danilovic lost to Jana Cepelova 5-7, 6-7.

In her last match in the Round of 128 of the Wimbledon, Stefanini lost 4-6, 4-6 versus Anett Kontaveit.

Danilovic has played 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), and 23.1 games per match.

In her nine matches on clay over the past year, Danilovic has played an average of 20.7 games.

Stefanini has averaged 21.1 games per match in her 23 matches played in the past year across all court types, while winning 48.1% of the games.

Stefanini has averaged 20.3 games per match and 10.2 games per set in three matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Danilovic and Stefanini have matched up in the last five years.

