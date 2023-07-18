Oswald Peraza Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 7:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
On Tuesday, Oswald Peraza (coming off going 1-for-1) and the New York Yankees play the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Patrick Sandoval. First pitch is at 9:38 PM ET.
He reached base in all five of his plate appearances (1-for-1) in his previous appearance against the Angels.
Oswald Peraza Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:38 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Patrick Sandoval
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -182)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +600)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +185)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +140)
Oswald Peraza At The Plate
- Peraza is hitting .235 with a double and seven walks.
- Peraza is batting .385 during his last outings and is on a five-game hitting streak.
- In eight of 13 games this year, Peraza got a hit, but only one each time.
- In 13 games played this season, he has not hit a long ball.
- Peraza has driven in a run in three games this year (23.1%), including one multiple-RBI game.
- He has scored a run in five of 13 games so far this year.
Oswald Peraza Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|6
|GP
|6
|.222
|AVG
|.250
|.364
|OBP
|.455
|.222
|SLG
|.313
|0
|XBH
|1
|0
|HR
|0
|2
|RBI
|2
|3/3
|K/BB
|3/4
|1
|SB
|2
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels have a 4.57 team ERA that ranks 25th across all league pitching staffs.
- Angels pitchers combine to give up 113 total home runs at a clip of 1.2 per game (to rank 21st in the league).
- Sandoval gets the start for the Angels, his 17th of the season. He is 4-7 with a 4.52 ERA and 70 strikeouts through 85 2/3 innings pitched.
- His most recent time out came on Thursday, July 6 against the San Diego Padres, when the lefty tossed five innings, surrendering one earned run while giving up two hits.
- The 26-year-old has a 4.52 ERA and 7.4 strikeouts per nine innings across 16 games this season, while allowing a batting average of .266 to opposing hitters.
