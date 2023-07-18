Rafael Devers Player Prop Bets: Red Sox vs. Athletics - July 18
Published: Jul. 18, 2023 at 1:25 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
The Boston Red Sox, including Rafael Devers (.342 batting average in his past 10 games), battle starting pitcher Luis Medina and the Oakland Athletics at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum, Tuesday at 9:40 PM ET.
In his most recent appearance, he racked up two extra-base hits (2-for-4 with a double, a home run and an RBI) against the Cubs.
Rafael Devers Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics
- Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023
- Game Time: 9:40 PM ET
- Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum
- Athletics Starter: Luis Medina
- TV Channel: NBCS-CA
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -238)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +340)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +125)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Rafael Devers At The Plate
- Devers leads Boston with 90 hits, batting .259 this season with 45 extra-base hits.
- Among the qualifying hitters, he ranks 70th in batting average, while his on-base percentage ranks 81st and he is 11th in slugging.
- Devers has recorded a hit in 56 of 90 games this season (62.2%), including 28 multi-hit games (31.1%).
- He has gone deep in 21.1% of his games in 2023, and 5.9% of his trips to the dish.
- In 47.8% of his games this season, Devers has had at least one RBI. He's picked up more than one in 20.0% and driven in three or more of his team's runs in seven contests.
- In 44.4% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 13 games with multiple runs (14.4%).
Rafael Devers Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|47
|GP
|43
|.265
|AVG
|.252
|.338
|OBP
|.315
|.470
|SLG
|.577
|22
|XBH
|23
|8
|HR
|15
|36
|RBI
|37
|33/19
|K/BB
|46/13
|1
|SB
|1
Athletics Pitching Rankings
- The Athletics pitching staff ranks 26th in the league with a collective 8.1 strikeouts per nine innings.
- The Athletics' 6.07 team ERA ranks last across all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Athletics give up the second-most home runs in baseball (135 total, 1.4 per game).
- Medina makes the start for the Athletics, his ninth of the season. He is 2-7 with a 6.34 ERA and 58 strikeouts through 59 2/3 innings pitched.
- The right-hander last appeared in relief on Friday, July 7, when he threw six innings against the Boston Red Sox, allowing four earned runs while giving up seven hits.
- In 12 games this season, the 24-year-old has an ERA of 6.34, with 8.7 strikeouts per nine innings. Opponents are batting .272 against him.
