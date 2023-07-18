Tuesday's contest that pits the Boston Red Sox (51-44) against the Oakland Athletics (25-71) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum has a projected final score of 7-5 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of the Red Sox, who is a slight favorite in this matchup according to our model. Game time is at 9:40 PM on July 18.

The Athletics will look to Luis Medina (2-7, 0.00), while the Red Sox's starter for this game has not been announced.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:40 PM ET

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum in Oakland, California How to Watch on TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Score Prediction

Our prediction for this contest is Red Sox 7, Athletics 5.

Total Prediction for Red Sox vs. Athletics

Total Prediction: Over 8.5 runs

Red Sox Performance Insights

The Red Sox have played as the favorite in six of their past 10 games and have gone 5-1 in those contests.

When it comes to hitting the over, Boston and its opponents are 5-4-1 in its last 10 games with a total.

In their last game with a spread, the Red Sox covered the spread.

The Red Sox have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 22 (56.4%) of those contests.

Boston has a record of 3-2 when favored by -210 or more by sportsbooks this season.

The implied probability of a win from the Red Sox, based on the moneyline, is 67.7%.

Boston has scored the fifth-most runs in the majors this season with 481.

The Red Sox's 4.33 team ERA ranks 17th across all league pitching staffs.

