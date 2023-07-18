Rafael Devers and the Boston Red Sox (51-44) will visit Brent Rooker and the Oakland Athletics (25-71) at Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum on Tuesday, July 18, with a start time of 9:40 PM ET.

The Red Sox are favored in this one, at -210, while the underdog Athletics have +170 odds to upset. The contest's total has been listed at 8.5 runs.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Time and TV Channel

Date: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Time: 9:40 PM ET

9:40 PM ET TV: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Location: Oakland, California

Oakland, California Venue: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum Probable Pitchers: TBA - BOS vs Luis Medina - OAK (2-7, 0.00 ERA)

Watch live sports and TV without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Odds, Run Line and Total

Check out the odds, run line and over/under for this matchup across several sportsbooks.

Have the desire to bet on the Red Sox's game against the Athletics but aren't sure where to begin? We're here to help. Wagering on the moneyline, run line, and total are three of the most common ways to make bets. A moneyline bet means that you think one of the teams -- for instance, the Red Sox (-210) -- will win the contest. Pretty simple. If you bet $10 on the Red Sox to beat the Athletics with those odds, and the Red Sox emerge with the victory, you'd get back $14.76.

There are tons of other ways to bet, including on player props (will Rafael Devers get a hit?), parlays (combining picks from multiple games to multiply your winnings), and more. Check out the BetMGM website and app for more details on the multitude of ways you can play.

Ready to place your bet? Click here and enter bonus code "GNPLAY" to claim your BetMGM promo today.

Explore More About This Game

Red Sox vs. Athletics Betting Trends and Insights

The Red Sox have been favorites in 39 games this season and won 22 (56.4%) of those contests.

In games they have played as moneyline favorites with odds of -210 or shorter, the Red Sox have a 3-2 record (winning 60% of their games).

Boston has a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

The Red Sox have a 5-1 record across the six games they were a moneyline favorite in their last 10 matchups.

In its last 10 outings, Boston and its opponents combined to hit the over on the total five times (all 10 games had set totals).

The Athletics have been chosen as underdogs in 94 games this year and have walked away with the win 25 times (26.6%) in those games.

The Athletics have a win-loss record of 12-34 when favored by +170 or worse by oddsmakers this year.

The Athletics have played as underdogs in 10 of their past 10 games and won two of those contests.

Oakland and its opponents have combined to hit the over five times in the last 10 games with a total.

Red Sox vs. Athletics Player Props

Hits O/U Total Bases O/U HR O/U RBI O/U Rafael Devers 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+115) 0.5 (+340) 0.5 (+130) Alex Verdugo 0.5 (-250) 1.5 (+140) 0.5 (+750) 0.5 (+170) Justin Turner 0.5 (-238) 1.5 (+130) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+155) Jarren Duran 1.5 (+180) 1.5 (+105) 0.5 (+600) 0.5 (+210) Yu Chang 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (-125) 0.5 (+675) 0.5 (+260)

Check out all the player prop markets available for this game, including betting on players to get a hit, go deep, or pick up a bunch of strikeouts. Head to BetMGM for the latest odds available for the , and place your bets. New depositors can use bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers!

Want a different way to play? Put together your best lineup of players and you could win cash prizes! Sign up for FanDuel Fantasy using our link for the best first-time player offer.

Red Sox Futures Odds

Odds MLB Rank AL East Rank Win World Series +6600 18th 5th Win AL East +6600 - 5th

Think the Red Sox can win it all? Check out the latest futures odds for Boston and place your bets with BetMGM Sportsbook! Be sure to use our link and enter the bonus code "GNPLAY" for special offers.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit sportsbook websites for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.