Sebastian Ofner vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Nordea Open
On Tuesday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 58 in the world) meets Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 34) in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open.
In this Round of 32 match against Ofner (+170), Etcheverry is favored with -225 odds.
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Sebastian Ofner vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information
- Tournament: The Nordea Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 18
- Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium
- Location: Båstad, Sweden
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Sebastian Ofner vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 69.2% chance to win.
|Sebastian Ofner
|Tomas Martin Etcheverry
|+170
|Odds to Win Match
|-225
|+4000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1400
|37.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|69.2%
|2.4%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|6.7%
|44.8
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|55.2
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Sebastian Ofner vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights
- In his most recent match on July 16, 2023, Ofner won 6-3, 6-2 versus Lukas Neumayer in the finals of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.
- Etcheverry most recently played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 by No. 88-ranked Stan Wawrinka.
- Ofner has played 26.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).
- On clay, Ofner has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 27.0 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.2% of games.
- Etcheverry has averaged 24.9 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.5% of the games.
- In 28 matches on clay courts in the past year, Etcheverry has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 54.4% of the games.
- Dating back to 2015, Ofner and Etcheverry have not met on the court.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.