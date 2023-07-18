On Tuesday, Sebastian Ofner (No. 58 in the world) meets Tomas Martin Etcheverry (No. 34) in the Round of 32 of the Nordea Open.

In this Round of 32 match against Ofner (+170), Etcheverry is favored with -225 odds.

Sebastian Ofner vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Sebastian Ofner vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Tomas Martin Etcheverry has a 69.2% chance to win.

Sebastian Ofner Tomas Martin Etcheverry +170 Odds to Win Match -225 +4000 Odds to Win Tournament +1400 37.0% Implied Prob. to Win Match 69.2% 2.4% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 6.7% 44.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 55.2

Sebastian Ofner vs. Tomas Martin Etcheverry Trends and Insights

In his most recent match on July 16, 2023, Ofner won 6-3, 6-2 versus Lukas Neumayer in the finals of the ATP Challenger Salzburg, Austria Men Singles 2023.

Etcheverry most recently played on July 6, 2023 in the Round of 64 of the Wimbledon and was taken down 3-6, 6-4, 4-6, 2-6 by No. 88-ranked Stan Wawrinka.

Ofner has played 26.5 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) in his 22 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types).

On clay, Ofner has played 16 matches over the past year, totaling 27.0 games per match (24.3 in best-of-three matches) while winning 53.2% of games.

Etcheverry has averaged 24.9 games per match (22.7 in best-of-three matches) through his 45 matches played in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, while winning 51.5% of the games.

In 28 matches on clay courts in the past year, Etcheverry has averaged 23.7 games per match (22.9 in best-of-three matches) and 9.9 games per set, winning 54.4% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Ofner and Etcheverry have not met on the court.

