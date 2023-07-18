The Connecticut Sun (15-5) have just one player currently listed on the injury report as they prepare to square off against the Phoenix Mercury (4-15) on Tuesday, July 18 at Footprint Center, with tip-off at 10:00 PM ET.

The Sun came out on top in their most recent game 84-72 against the Sky on Wednesday.

Connecticut Sun Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Brionna Jones Out For Season Achilles 15.9 8.2 2.4

Phoenix Mercury Injury Report Today

Name Status Injury PPG RPG APG Skylar Diggins-Smith Out Personal - - -

Sun vs. Mercury Game Info

Game Day: Tuesday, July 18, 2023

Tuesday, July 18, 2023 Game Time: 10:00 PM ET

10:00 PM ET TV Channel: CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS

CBS Sports Network, AZFamily, and NBCS-BOS Location: Phoenix, Arizona

Phoenix, Arizona Arena: Footprint Center

Sun Player Leaders

Alyssa Thomas is tops on her team in both rebounds (9.7) and assists (8.1) per contest, and also posts 15.1 points. Defensively, she averages 2 steals (second in the WNBA) and 0.4 blocked shots.

DeWanna Bonner is tops on the Sun with 18.3 points per game and 1.9 assists, while also putting up 4.8 rebounds.

Brionna Jones is averaging 15.9 points, 2.4 assists and 8.2 rebounds per contest.

Tiffany Hayes posts 11.3 points, 3.1 rebounds and 2.8 assists per contest, shooting 48.2% from the field and 38.7% from downtown with 1.2 made 3-pointers per contest.

Natisha Hiedeman is putting up 8.1 points, 3 assists and 2 rebounds per contest.

Sun vs. Mercury Betting Info

Favorite Spread Total Sun -7.5 162.5

