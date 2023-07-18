In the Hungarian Grand Prix Round of 32 on Tuesday, we have a matchup featuring No. 144-ranked Anna Bondar versus No. 191 Timea Babos.

In the Round of 32, Bondar is the favorite against Babos, with -250 odds compared to the underdog's +190.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Timea Babos vs. Anna Bondar Match Information

Tournament: The Hungarian Grand Prix

The Hungarian Grand Prix Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: Romai Tennis Academy

Romai Tennis Academy Location: Budapest, Hungary

Budapest, Hungary Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Timea Babos vs. Anna Bondar Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Anna Bondar has a 71.4% chance to win.

Timea Babos Anna Bondar +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +3300 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 2.9% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 45.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.1

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Timea Babos vs. Anna Bondar Trends and Insights

In her previous tournament, the Wimbledon, Babos was eliminated by No. 241-ranked Kaja Juvan, 2-6, 3-6, in the qualifying round.

Bondar is coming off a 3-6, 6-3, 2-6 loss to No. 50-ranked Bianca Vanessa Andreescu in the Round of 128 at the Wimbledon.

In her five matches over the past 12 months across all court types, Babos has played an average of 17.4 games.

On clay, Babos has played four matches over the past year, totaling 17.5 games per match while winning 58.6% of games.

Bondar has played 32 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 22.2 games per match and winning 47.8% of those games.

On clay, Bondar has played 14 matches and averaged 22.1 games per match and 9.7 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Babos and Bondar have not met on the court.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.