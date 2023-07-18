Yankees vs. Angels Predictions & Picks: Odds, Moneyline, Spread - July 18
Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (47-48) and the New York Yankees (50-45) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels securing the victory. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on July 18.
The probable pitchers are Domingo German (5-5) for the Yankees and Patrick Sandoval (4-7) for the Angels.
Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds
- When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET
- Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California
- How to Watch on TV: MLB Network
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!
Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction
Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Yankees 5.
Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels
- Total Prediction: Over 9 runs
Discover More About This Game
|Yankees Injury Report
|Yankees vs Angels Betting Trends & Stats
|Yankees vs Angels Player Props
|Yankees vs Angels Pitching Matchup
Yankees Performance Insights
- In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-4.
- In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.
- In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.
- This season, the Yankees have been favored 58 times and won 34, or 58.6%, of those games.
- New York is 34-24 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.
- The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.
- New York ranks 17th in the majors with 418 total runs scored this season.
- The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).
Yankees Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Pitching Matchup
|July 9
|Cubs
|L 7-4
|Domingo Germán vs Kyle Hendricks
|July 14
|@ Rockies
|L 7-2
|Carlos Rodón vs Austin Gomber
|July 15
|@ Rockies
|W 6-3
|Clarke Schmidt vs Connor Seabold
|July 16
|@ Rockies
|L 8-7
|Gerrit Cole vs Chase Anderson
|July 17
|@ Angels
|L 4-3
|Luis Severino vs Griffin Canning
|July 18
|@ Angels
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Patrick Sandoval
|July 19
|@ Angels
|-
|Carlos Rodón vs TBA
|July 21
|Royals
|-
|Clarke Schmidt vs Brady Singer
|July 22
|Royals
|-
|Gerrit Cole vs Jordan Lyles
|July 23
|Royals
|-
|Luis Severino vs Daniel Lynch
|July 25
|Mets
|-
|Domingo Germán vs Justin Verlander
