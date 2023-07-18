Tuesday's contest between the Los Angeles Angels (47-48) and the New York Yankees (50-45) at Angel Stadium of Anaheim has a good chance to be a close matchup, as our computer prediction projects a final score of 6-4, with the Angels securing the victory. Game time is at 9:38 PM ET on July 18.

The probable pitchers are Domingo German (5-5) for the Yankees and Patrick Sandoval (4-7) for the Angels.

Yankees vs. Angels Game Info & Odds

When: Tuesday, July 18, 2023 at 9:38 PM ET

Where: Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California

Angel Stadium of Anaheim in Anaheim, California How to Watch on TV: MLB Network

Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo!

Yankees vs. Angels Score Prediction

Our prediction for this matchup is Angels 6, Yankees 5.

Total Prediction for Yankees vs. Angels

Total Prediction: Over 9 runs

Discover More About This Game

Yankees Performance Insights

In seven games as the favorite over the last 10 matchups, the Yankees have a record of 3-4.

In its last 10 games with a total, New York and its opponents have failed to hit the over five times.

In their last game with a spread, the Yankees failed to cover.

This season, the Yankees have been favored 58 times and won 34, or 58.6%, of those games.

New York is 34-24 this season when entering a game favored by -115 or more on the moneyline.

The implied probability of a win from the Yankees, based on the moneyline, is 53.5%.

New York ranks 17th in the majors with 418 total runs scored this season.

The Yankees have the seventh-ranked team ERA among all MLB pitching staffs (3.83).

Yankees Schedule