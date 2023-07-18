Yunseong Chung vs. Steve Johnson: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | Hall of Fame Open
On Tuesday, Steve Johnson (No. 197 in the world) meets Yunseong Chung (No. 322) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.
Johnson is getting -250 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Chung (+190).
Yunseong Chung vs. Steve Johnson Match Information
- Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open
- Round: Round of 32
- Date: Tuesday, July 18
- Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame
- Location: Newport, Rhode Island
- Court Surface: Grass
Yunseong Chung vs. Steve Johnson Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Steve Johnson has a 71.4% chance to win.
|Yunseong Chung
|Steve Johnson
|+190
|Odds to Win Match
|-250
|+5000
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+1800
|34.5%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|71.4%
|2.0%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|5.3%
|45.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|54.7
Yunseong Chung vs. Steve Johnson Trends and Insights
- In the qualifying round on Monday, Chung took down No. 242-ranked Beibit Zhukayev, 6-4, 6-3.
- In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Johnson was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 117-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 5-7, 4-6.
- Chung has played 27.0 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).
- In his 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Johnson is averaging 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.2% of those games.
- In one match on grass in the past 12 months, Johnson has averaged 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set, winning 40.9% of those games.
- Dating back to 2015, Chung and Johnson have not matched up on the court.
