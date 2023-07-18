On Tuesday, Steve Johnson (No. 197 in the world) meets Yunseong Chung (No. 322) in the Round of 32 of the Hall of Fame Open.

Johnson is getting -250 odds to grab a spot in the Round of 16 with a win over Chung (+190).

Yunseong Chung vs. Steve Johnson Match Information

Tournament: The Hall of Fame Open

The Hall of Fame Open Round: Round of 32

Round of 32 Date: Tuesday, July 18

Tuesday, July 18 Venue: International Tennis Hall of Fame

International Tennis Hall of Fame Location: Newport, Rhode Island

Newport, Rhode Island Court Surface: Grass

Yunseong Chung vs. Steve Johnson Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Steve Johnson has a 71.4% chance to win.

Yunseong Chung Steve Johnson +190 Odds to Win Match -250 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +1800 34.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 71.4% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 5.3% 45.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 54.7

Yunseong Chung vs. Steve Johnson Trends and Insights

In the qualifying round on Monday, Chung took down No. 242-ranked Beibit Zhukayev, 6-4, 6-3.

In the Wimbledon (his previous tournament), Johnson was taken down in the qualifying round by No. 117-ranked Dominic Stephan Stricker, 5-7, 4-6.

Chung has played 27.0 games per match (27.0 in best-of-three matches) in his three matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces).

In his 27 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Johnson is averaging 24.4 games per match (24.4 in best-of-three matches) and winning 46.2% of those games.

In one match on grass in the past 12 months, Johnson has averaged 22.0 games per match (22.0 in best-of-three matches) and 11.0 games per set, winning 40.9% of those games.

Dating back to 2015, Chung and Johnson have not matched up on the court.

