Alex Verdugo -- with an on-base percentage of .261 in his past 10 games, 92 points lower than his season-long percentage -- will be in action for the Boston Red Sox against the Oakland Athletics, with Ken Waldichuk on the hill, on July 19 at 3:37 PM ET.

In his last game, he went 1-for-4 with a double against the Athletics.

Alex Verdugo Game Info & Props vs. the Athletics

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Game Time: 3:37 PM ET

Stadium: Oakland-Alameda County Coliseum

Athletics Starter: Ken Waldichuk

TV Channel: NBCS-CA

NBCS-CA Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -189) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +800) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +195) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +165)

Discover More About This Game

Alex Verdugo At The Plate

Verdugo is batting .282 with 27 doubles, four triples, seven home runs and 33 walks.

Among qualified hitters in MLB play, his batting average ranks 29th, his on-base percentage ranks 35th, and he is 62nd in the league in slugging.

Verdugo has picked up a hit in 70.6% of his 85 games this year, with at least two hits in 35.3% of them.

Looking at the 85 games he has played this year, he's homered in seven of them (8.2%), and in 1.8% of his trips to the dish.

Verdugo has picked up an RBI in 32.9% of his games this season, with more than one RBI in 9.4% of his games. He has also driven in three or more runs in two contests.

In 52.9% of his games this season, he has scored at least once. And he's had 11 games with multiple runs (12.9%).

Alex Verdugo Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 45 GP 40 .330 AVG .228 .402 OBP .298 .538 SLG .340 26 XBH 12 5 HR 2 22 RBI 17 24/18 K/BB 26/15 2 SB 2

