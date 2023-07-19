In the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday, Qinwen Zheng (ranked No. 26) faces Diane Parry (No. 82).

Zheng carries -375 odds to secure a win versus Parry (+275).

Diane Parry vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Diane Parry vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 78.9% chance to win.

Diane Parry Qinwen Zheng +275 Odds to Win Match -375 +1800 Odds to Win Tournament +400 26.7% Implied Prob. to Win Match 78.9% 5.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 20.0% 39.3 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 60.7

Diane Parry vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Parry beat Aurora Zantedeschi, 6-4, 6-3.

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Zheng clinched a victory against No. 112-ranked Sara Errani, winning 6-0, 6-0.

Parry has played 21.3 games per match in her 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).

Parry has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 20.2 games per match.

In her 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zheng is averaging 21.9 games per match while winning 54.3% of those games.

In 11 matches on clay courts in the past year, Zheng has averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 54.1% of the games.

This is the first time that Parry and Zheng have matched up in the last five years.

