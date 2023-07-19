Diane Parry vs. Qinwen Zheng: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
In the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday, Qinwen Zheng (ranked No. 26) faces Diane Parry (No. 82).
Zheng carries -375 odds to secure a win versus Parry (+275).
Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!
Diane Parry vs. Qinwen Zheng Match Information
- Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 19
- Venue: Country Time Club
- Location: Palermo, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!
Diane Parry vs. Qinwen Zheng Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Qinwen Zheng has a 78.9% chance to win.
|Diane Parry
|Qinwen Zheng
|+275
|Odds to Win Match
|-375
|+1800
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+400
|26.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|78.9%
|5.3%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|20.0%
|39.3
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|60.7
Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!
Diane Parry vs. Qinwen Zheng Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Parry beat Aurora Zantedeschi, 6-4, 6-3.
- In the Round of 32 on Monday, Zheng clinched a victory against No. 112-ranked Sara Errani, winning 6-0, 6-0.
- Parry has played 21.3 games per match in her 29 matches over the past year (across all court surfaces).
- Parry has played six matches on clay over the past year, and 20.2 games per match.
- In her 47 matches in the past 12 months across all court surfaces, Zheng is averaging 21.9 games per match while winning 54.3% of those games.
- In 11 matches on clay courts in the past year, Zheng has averaged 22.2 games per match and 9.4 games per set, winning 54.1% of the games.
- This is the first time that Parry and Zheng have matched up in the last five years.
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.