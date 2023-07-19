On Wednesday, Miomir Kecmanovic (No. 44 in the world) faces Dominic Stephan Stricker (No. 106) in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad.

In this Round of 16 match against Kecmanovic (-110), Stricker is favored with -120 odds.

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Stephan Stricker has a 54.5% chance to win.

Dominic Stephan Stricker Miomir Kecmanovic -120 Odds to Win Match -110 +1100 Odds to Win Tournament +700 54.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 52.4% 8.3% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 12.5% 49.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 50.3

Dominic Stephan Stricker vs. Miomir Kecmanovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Stricker took down Arthur Fils 7-6, 7-6.

In the Wimbledon (his most recent tournament), Kecmanovic was beaten in the Round of 128 by No. 98-ranked Diego Schwartzman, 0-6, 3-6, 4-6.

Through 25 matches over the past 12 months (across all court surfaces), Stricker has played 25.5 games per match (23.6 in best-of-three matches) and won 51.7% of them.

In his six matches on clay over the past year, Stricker has played an average of 25.2 games (24.8 in best-of-three matches).

Kecmanovic has averaged 23.6 games per match (22.2 in best-of-three matches) through his 54 matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 49.1% of the games.

Kecmanovic has averaged 23.9 games per match (21.2 in best-of-three matches) and 10.2 games per set in 14 matches on clay courts in the past year.

This is the first time that Stricker and Kecmanovic have matched up in the last five years.

