Hamad Medjedovic (No. 183) will take on Dominic Thiem (No. 94) in the Round of 16 of the Swiss Open Gstaad on Wednesday, July 19.

In the Round of 16, Thiem is favored over Medjedovic, with -160 odds against the underdog's +125.

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Dominic Thiem vs. Hamad Medjedovic Match Information

Tournament: The Swiss Open Gstaad

The Swiss Open Gstaad Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Roy Emerson Arena

Roy Emerson Arena Location: Gstaad, Switzerland

Gstaad, Switzerland Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Dominic Thiem vs. Hamad Medjedovic Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Dominic Thiem has a 61.5% chance to win.

Dominic Thiem Hamad Medjedovic -160 Odds to Win Match +125 +800 Odds to Win Tournament +1200 61.5% Implied Prob. to Win Match 44.4% 11.1% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 7.7% 53.8 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 46.2

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Dominic Thiem vs. Hamad Medjedovic Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Monday, Thiem beat Alexandre Muller 6-1, 7-6.

Medjedovic was victorious 4-6, 6-1, 6-4 versus Zhizhen Zhang in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Thiem has played 46 matches over the past 12 months across all court types, and 24.5 games per match (22.8 in best-of-three matches).

Thiem has played 22 matches on clay over the past 12 months, and 22.7 games per match (21.5 in best-of-three matches).

Medjedovic has played 12 matches in the past year across all court types, averaging 26.4 games per match (23.9 in best-of-three matches) and winning 47.9% of those games.

On clay, Medjedovic has played six matches and averaged 26.0 games per match (25.8 in best-of-three matches) and 8.7 games per set.

On May 13, 2023, Thiem and Medjedovic met in the Mauthausen, Austria Men Singles 2023 semifinals. Medjedovic took home the win 7-6, 6-2.

In two total sets against each other, Medjedovic has won two, while Thiem has claimed zero.

Medjedovic has bettered Thiem in 13 of 21 total games between them, good for a 61.9% win rate.

Medjedovic and Thiem have matched up one time, and they have averaged 21.0 games and 2.0 sets per match.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.