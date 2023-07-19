In the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday, Camilla Rosatello (ranked No. 363) takes on Emma Navarro (No. 57).

In the Round of 16, Navarro is the favorite against Rosatello, with -1600 odds compared to the underdog's +750.

Emma Navarro vs. Camilla Rosatello Match Information

Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open

The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Country Time Club

Country Time Club Location: Palermo, Italy

Palermo, Italy Court Surface: Clay

Emma Navarro vs. Camilla Rosatello Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 94.1% chance to win.

Emma Navarro Camilla Rosatello -1600 Odds to Win Match +750 +1400 Odds to Win Tournament +4000 94.1% Implied Prob. to Win Match 11.8% 6.7% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 2.4% 62.9 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 37.1

Emma Navarro vs. Camilla Rosatello Trends and Insights

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Navarro took down Eva Vedder 7-6, 6-1.

Rosatello took home the win 6-1, 6-1 versus Viktorija Golubic in the Round of 32 on Monday.

Navarro has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match.

On clay, Navarro has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 48.8% of games.

Rosatello has averaged 20.3 games per match through her three matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.5% of the games.

In two matches on clay courts in the past year, Rosatello has averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.6 games per set, winning 53.5% of the games.

Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Rosatello have not competed against each other.

