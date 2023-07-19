Emma Navarro vs. Camilla Rosatello: Prediction and Match Betting Odds | 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
In the Round of 16 of the 32nd Palermo Ladies Open on Wednesday, Camilla Rosatello (ranked No. 363) takes on Emma Navarro (No. 57).
In the Round of 16, Navarro is the favorite against Rosatello, with -1600 odds compared to the underdog's +750.
Emma Navarro vs. Camilla Rosatello Match Information
- Tournament: The 32nd Palermo Ladies Open
- Round: Round of 16
- Date: Wednesday, July 19
- Venue: Country Time Club
- Location: Palermo, Italy
- Court Surface: Clay
Emma Navarro vs. Camilla Rosatello Prediction and Odds
Based on the moneyline in this match, Emma Navarro has a 94.1% chance to win.
|Emma Navarro
|Camilla Rosatello
|-1600
|Odds to Win Match
|+750
|+1400
|Odds to Win Tournament
|+4000
|94.1%
|Implied Prob. to Win Match
|11.8%
|6.7%
|Implied Prob. to Win Tournament
|2.4%
|62.9
|Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match
|37.1
Emma Navarro vs. Camilla Rosatello Trends and Insights
- In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Navarro took down Eva Vedder 7-6, 6-1.
- Rosatello took home the win 6-1, 6-1 versus Viktorija Golubic in the Round of 32 on Monday.
- Navarro has played 18 matches over the past 12 months across all court surfaces, and 20.3 games per match.
- On clay, Navarro has played six matches over the past 12 months, totaling 20.8 games per match while winning 48.8% of games.
- Rosatello has averaged 20.3 games per match through her three matches played in the past year across all court surfaces, while winning 47.5% of the games.
- In two matches on clay courts in the past year, Rosatello has averaged 21.5 games per match and 8.6 games per set, winning 53.5% of the games.
- Dating back to 2015, Navarro and Rosatello have not competed against each other.
