In a match scheduled for Wednesday, Leo Borg (No. 437 in rankings) will face Federico Coria (No. 113) in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open.

Coria carries -750 odds to claim a win against Borg (+475).

Federico Coria vs. Leo Borg Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Federico Coria vs. Leo Borg Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Federico Coria has an 88.2% chance to win.

Federico Coria Leo Borg -750 Odds to Win Match +475 +2500 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 88.2% Implied Prob. to Win Match 17.4% 3.8% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 67.7 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 32.3

Federico Coria vs. Leo Borg Trends and Insights

Coria defeated Sebastian Baez 6-4, 4-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

In the Round of 32 on Tuesday, Borg beat No. 166-ranked Elias Ymer, winning 7-6, 6-3.

Coria has played 21 matches over the past year (across all court types), and 24.9 games per match (20.9 in best-of-three matches).

On clay, Coria has played 11 matches over the past year, totaling 22.2 games per match (20.0 in best-of-three matches) while winning 50.4% of games.

In the past 12 months, Borg has played one total match (across all court surfaces), winning 41.4% of the games. He averages 29.0 games per match (29.0 in best-of-three matches) and 9.7 games per set.

Coria and Borg have not competed against each other since 2015.

