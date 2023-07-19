Filip Misolic (No. 139 ranking) will take on Jozef Kovalik (No. 159) in the Round of 16 of the Nordea Open on Wednesday, July 19.

In this Round of 16 matchup, Misolic is the favorite (-125) versus Kovalik (+100) .

Looking to place a bet on this or other tennis matches? Head over to BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks, and sign up today with our link!

Filip Misolic vs. Jozef Kovalik Match Information

Tournament: The Nordea Open

The Nordea Open Round: Round of 16

Round of 16 Date: Wednesday, July 19

Wednesday, July 19 Venue: Bastad Tennis Stadium

Bastad Tennis Stadium Location: Båstad, Sweden

Båstad, Sweden Court Surface: Clay

Watch live tennis and many more sports and shows without cable on all your devices with a seven-day free trial to Fubo!

Filip Misolic vs. Jozef Kovalik Prediction and Odds

Based on the moneyline in this match, Filip Misolic has a 55.6% chance to win.

Filip Misolic Jozef Kovalik -125 Odds to Win Match +100 +5000 Odds to Win Tournament +6600 55.6% Implied Prob. to Win Match 50.0% 2.0% Implied Prob. to Win Tournament 1.5% 52.2 Computer Predicted Prob. to Win Match 47.8

Bet on tennis with BetMGM, the King of Sportsbooks!

Filip Misolic vs. Jozef Kovalik Trends and Insights

Misolic advanced past Dusan Lajovic 7-6, 7-6 in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Kovalik is coming off a 6-3, 6-4 victory over No. 35-ranked Alejandro Davidovich Fokina in the Round of 32 on Tuesday.

Misolic has played 24 matches over the past 12 months (across all court types), and 21.7 games per match (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

In his 11 matches on clay over the past year, Misolic has played an average of 21.7 games (21.7 in best-of-three matches).

Kovalik is averaging 23.1 games per match (23.1 in best-of-three matches) through his 17 matches played in the past year across all court types, winning 44.6% of those games.

On clay surfaces, Kovalik has played 12 matches and averaged 24.5 games per match (24.5 in best-of-three matches) and 9.8 games per set.

Dating back to 2015, Misolic and Kovalik have not competed against each other.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.