On Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.

He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.

Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels

Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023

7:07 PM ET Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim

Watch this game on Fubo! Angels Starter: Chase Silseth

Chase Silseth TV Channel: MLB Network

MLB Network Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)

Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208) Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)

Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310) RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)

Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150) Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)

Explore More About This Game

Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate

Stanton is hitting .196 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.

Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with multiple hits seven times (15.2%).

In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.7%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).

Stanton has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), with more than one RBI eight times (17.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.

He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs three times.

Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits

Home Away 24 GP 22 .181 AVG .212 .261 OBP .287 .386 SLG .482 7 XBH 11 5 HR 6 12 RBI 17 24/8 K/BB 20/8 0 SB 0

Angels Pitching Rankings