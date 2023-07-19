Giancarlo Stanton Player Prop Bets: Yankees vs. Angels - July 19
Published: Jul. 19, 2023 at 10:31 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
On Wednesday, Giancarlo Stanton (.528 slugging percentage in past 10 games, including four home runs) and the New York Yankees face the Los Angeles Angels, whose starting pitcher will be Chase Silseth. First pitch is at 7:07 PM ET.
He had a hitless performance in his previous game (0-for-4) against the Angels.
Giancarlo Stanton Game Info & Props vs. the Angels
- Game Day: Wednesday, July 19, 2023
- Game Time: 7:07 PM ET
- Stadium: Angel Stadium of Anaheim
- Angels Starter: Chase Silseth
- TV Channel: MLB Network
- Hits Prop: Over/under 0.5 hits (Over odds: -208)
- Home Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 home runs (Over odds: +310)
- RBI Prop: Over/under 0.5 RBI (Over odds: +150)
- Runs Prop: Over/under 0.5 runs (Over odds: +105)
Explore More About This Game
Giancarlo Stanton At The Plate
- Stanton is hitting .196 with seven doubles, 11 home runs and 16 walks.
- Stanton has gotten at least one hit in 56.5% of his games this year (26 of 46), with multiple hits seven times (15.2%).
- In 10 games this year, he has hit a long ball (21.7%, and 5.9% of his trips to the plate).
- Stanton has had at least one RBI in 37.0% of his games this year (17 of 46), with more than one RBI eight times (17.4%). He has also been responsible for three or more of his team's runs in three contests.
- He has scored a run in 16 games this year, with multiple runs three times.
Giancarlo Stanton Home/Away Batting Splits
|Home
|Away
|24
|GP
|22
|.181
|AVG
|.212
|.261
|OBP
|.287
|.386
|SLG
|.482
|7
|XBH
|11
|5
|HR
|6
|12
|RBI
|17
|24/8
|K/BB
|20/8
|0
|SB
|0
Angels Pitching Rankings
- The 9.1 strikeouts per nine innings put together by the Angels pitching staff ranks ninth in MLB.
- The Angels' 4.53 team ERA ranks 23rd among all MLB pitching staffs.
- The Angels rank 21st in baseball in home runs allowed (114 total, 1.2 per game).
- Silseth will take the mound to start for the Angels, his first of the season.
- It's the first appearance this season for the 23-year-old righty, and his first outing in more than a year.
